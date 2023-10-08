The Hurricanes dropped to (4-1) after its devastating loss to Georgia Tech and fall to 25th in the week seven AP Poll.

Other ACC conference teams, Florida State (4th) (5-0), North Carolina (12th) (5-0), Louisville (14th) (6-0) and Duke (17th) (4-1) rank ahead of the Hurricanes.

Louisville had the biggest win of the weekend for the ACC ending Notre Dame's 30-game winning streak over the conference. The Irish dropped to the 22nd spot.

Florida State defeated Virginia Tech 39-17, while North Carlina took care of Syracuse 40-7. FSU hosts Syracuse this week.

UNC, FSU, and Louisville are the remaining ranked teams on Miami's schedule.

Miami will travel to Chapel Hill to face Carolina this Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 PM Eastern.

