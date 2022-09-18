After Miami's disappointing loss to previously 24th ranked Texas A&M, the Canes take a tumble in the AP poll.

The Hurricanes previously were ranked 13th and dropped 12 spots to stay in the top 25. A&M moves up one spot to 23rd.

The ACC still has five teams ranked in the top 25 with Clemson (5th), NC State, (12th), Wake Forest (21st), and Pitt (24th) along with Miami.

Florida remains the highest ranked team in the state (20th) despite a close win over unranked USF.

The top seven remain the same with Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan, Clemson, Oklahoma, and USC.

Miami remains ranked with its upcoming home game against unranked Middle Tennessee State scheduled for this Saturday at 3:30 PM.





