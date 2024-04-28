Defensive Tackle Leonard Taylor was signed as an undrafted free agent by the New York Jets on Saturday.

In three seasons at Miami, Taylor totaled 65 tackles (26 solo), one pass defensed, six sacks, and one interception.

The 6'3", 305-pounder had his best statistical season during the 2022 season, tallying 24 total tackles, three sacks, and an interception. According to Pro Football Focus that year, he scored an 87.3 defensive grade and an 85.5 pressure grade.