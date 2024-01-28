Day-Wilson drained five three-pointers, and Williams brought down seven boards with 16 points as the Canes improved to 12-1 at home on the season.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Thanks to a dominant second quarter, stingy perimeter defense, and a combined 33 points from Shayeann Day-Wilson and Ja’Leah Williams , Miami women’s basketball (13-6, 3-5 ACC) upended Duke (13-7, 5-4 ACC), 64-58, Sunday, Jan. 28.

The story in the first quarter was a pair of 7-0 runs. Miami’s transition defense and offense helped key a 7-0 run that gave Miami a 14-8 lead. Duke answered with their own, taking a 15-14 advantage in the final seconds of the first session.

“You have to trust your team, and I thought there were some big shots made, and we had the lead almost the entire way, so I thought we deserved it,” head coach Katie Meier said.

Ally Stedman and Day-Wilson made three-pointers, helping the Canes to an 8-2 run in the second and a 22-17 lead at the second-quarter media timeout. Williams and Jasmyne Roberts countered with buckets, forcing Duke into a timeout as UM widened its lead to 26-17. Miami held Duke scoreless for over four minutes while vaulting its lead to double-digits before the end of the half. Williams kept the lead at double-digits with a trey to beat the shot clock.

Day-Wilson became the first player into double-digits with a corner three-pointer to start the half, bringing Miami’s lead to a game-high 13. Miami kept Duke at arm's length throughout the quarter, carrying a 49-41 lead into the last frame.

Miami got a stop to start the fourth, setting the tone as Day-Wilson followed with a deep three-pointer to bring UM’s lead to 12. Duke clawed away, getting within seven until Roberts got free to sink a key three-pointer with 3:46 to go in the game. With 1:30 to go, the Blue Devils trimmed Miami’s lead to under five for the first time since midway through the second quarter. Duke got within three points with 31 seconds to go, but Miami forced the Blue Devils into a travel. UM closed it out at the line to seal the game.

“Ja’Leah wanted the ball and wanted the free throws. Duke didn’t foul at the end, which gave us a few more seconds, which really helped. I’m happy we didn’t turn the ball over,” Meier said. “We’ve been battling hard, playing great opponents, and our defense was phenomenal.”

NOTES

It was Spearman’s first start since Nov. 12 against Fordham and second of the season

Miami only allowed 23 first-half points, the fewest it has allowed in a half during ACC play this year

It was the 23rd meeting between both teams

Jaida Patrick and Day-Wilson were both previous members of the Duke women’s basketball team

Head coach Meier is a double graduate of Duke

Day-Wilson reached five three-pointers in a game for the third time this season and, for the second time in as many games

UP NEXT

Miami opens February at Wake Forest on Thursday, Feb. 1.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics