GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Hurricanes knew coming in they faced a challenge.

Virginia Tech, the nation’s eighth-ranked team, had a double bye to start the 2023 Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament. The Hokies entered the tournament on an eight-game win streak and have the reigning two-time ACC Player of the Year – Elizabeth Kitley – on the roster.

And the Hokies proved to be every bit the powerhouse Miami expected them to be.

Kitley scored a game-high 22 points to lead three Hokies in double figures and help give Virginia Tech a 68-42 win over the Hurricanes in an ACC Tournament quarterfinal game Friday night at the Greensboro Coliseum.

The loss ends Miami’s run in Greensboro and sends the Hurricanes back to Coral Gables where they will now wait to learn their NCAA Tournament fate on Selection Sunday.