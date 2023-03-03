Women's BB: Miami eliminated by Virginia Tech in ACC Tournament
GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Hurricanes knew coming in they faced a challenge.
Virginia Tech, the nation’s eighth-ranked team, had a double bye to start the 2023 Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament. The Hokies entered the tournament on an eight-game win streak and have the reigning two-time ACC Player of the Year – Elizabeth Kitley – on the roster.
And the Hokies proved to be every bit the powerhouse Miami expected them to be.
Kitley scored a game-high 22 points to lead three Hokies in double figures and help give Virginia Tech a 68-42 win over the Hurricanes in an ACC Tournament quarterfinal game Friday night at the Greensboro Coliseum.
The loss ends Miami’s run in Greensboro and sends the Hurricanes back to Coral Gables where they will now wait to learn their NCAA Tournament fate on Selection Sunday.
From the start, the Hurricanes (19-12, 11-7) found themselves having to fight out of a hole.
Virginia Tech opened the game on a 10-2 run and capitalized on Miami’s shooting woes to build what was ultimately a 20-5 first-quarter lead.
In the game’s first 10 minutes, the Hurricanes endured multiple scoring droughts and didn’t get on the board until Lola Pendande hit a lay-up after nearly three scoreless minutes.
The Hurricanes ultimately finished the quarter shooting just 2 of 17 from the field, while Virginia Tech was 8 of 19.
And while Miami held Virginia Tech (25-4, 14-4) to single digits in the second quarter, the Hokies opened the third quarter with a 10-0 run that pushed their lead to 39-15 with a little more than five minutes left in the frame.
A pair of free throws from Kyla Oldacre with 4:58 left ended that stretch and gave Miami their first points of the half, but the deficit proved too much for the Hurricanes to overcome.
Miami finished the game shooting just 24 percent from the field.
Hanna Cavinder had seven points to lead the Hurricanes, while Oldacre, Lashae Dwyer, and Haley Cavinder had six points each.
Courtesy of Megan Barnes of Miami Athletics
