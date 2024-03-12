“It's been a very challenging season. I feel like whatever strategy we had throughout the season just didn't materialize as a way to really play our best basketball,” head coach Jim Larrañaga said. “I think Boston College was very, very good. Quinten Post is an NBA player. They're perimeter outstanding shooters, and if they shoot the ball as well as they did tonight from three-point range and get the ball to Quinten Post inside, I think they have a heck of a chance of winning tomorrow, as well.”

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The University of Miami men’s basketball team’s (15-17, 6-14 ACC) faced an 81-65 setback to the Boston College Eagles (18-14, 8-12 ACC) in the first round of the ACC Tournament at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Fourth-year junior Norchad Omier recorded his 17th double-double of the season with 18 points and 13 rebounds, while fellow fourth-year junior Nijel Pack also tallied 18 points in his first game back from injury.

The teams traded 3-pointers to start the game before Boston College put together a 17-1 run to take a 16-point, 30-14 lead midway through the first half.

Pack totaled 11 points in the first half and helped cut the deficit to eight, 34-26, with 5:29 to play in the frame, but Boston College knocked down three 3-pointers in the final five minutes to lead 47-32 at halftime break.

The Hurricanes connected on four of their first six shots to open the second half and pulled to within 10, 56-46, at the first media timeout of the frame.

Miami continued to chip away at the Boston College lead but could never get closer than eight points and the Eagles used a 48 percent second-half shooting effort to clinch the victory.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics