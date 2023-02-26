Junior Dominic Pitelli , sophomore Dorian Gonzalez Jr., and freshman Jason Torres all left the yard for the Hurricanes (7-1), pushing their season home run total to 22.

“It’s a good way to finish the series and complete the sweep, which is never easy in college baseball,” head coach Gino DiMare said. “Offensively, we put up big runs and the home runs seem to be the talk of our team…We hit a lot of balls hard. Our outs were hard…Hitting is a confidence thing and a contagious thing too, so it’s a good thing to have right now as we move forward.”

The Hurricanes recorded their seventh multi-homer performance en route to a 20-2 rout over the Dartmouth Big Green at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field.

After claiming the series Saturday with its first shutout of the season, No. 22 Miami left no doubt Sunday.

Gonzalez Jr. circled the bases for the second straight day with a three-run jack in the fourth, while Pitelli powered a solo shot in the sixth. Torres’ was a three-run blast in the seventh for his first career hit.

Twelve Hurricanes registered hits in Sunday’s win, highlighted by Pitelli, freshman Blake Cyr and junior Yohandy Morales, who all finished with three hits.

Across the three-game series, Miami mashed seven homers and outscored the Big Green (0-3), 35-9.

Junior right-hander Alejandro Rosario (1-0) earned the win, tossing six innings of two-run baseball. Rosario limited Dartmouth to just three hits, while striking out seven.

Freshmen Chris Scinta, Sebastian Perez and Gunther Braendel completed the sweep, combining to punch out seven of the final 10 batters faced.

“Alejandro had a spurt where he struggled a little bit, but he bounced back from that and was able to get through six innings, which is what we want,” DiMare said. “We want our starters to go deeper into the game. If they can get through six or seven, we’ve got a chance to be really successful. He did a good job and then the other guys that came in off the bench did an excellent job.”

Following their seventh straight victory, the Hurricanes hit the road for the first time this season. Miami will travel to Boca Raton to face FAU Tuesday. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

“If you can win on the road, that’s really important,” DiMare said. “For our guys, it doesn’t change the game of baseball, just playing on a different field. It’s a mindset. You’re still playing the same game. Your approach, your mound delivery, presence, how you run the baes, all those things, should not change.”

Courtesy of Josh White of Miami Athletics

Photo Courtesy of Miami Athletics