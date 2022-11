Smith has been a late bloomer of sorts in recruiting. He has 11 offers, including Power Five schools like Arizona , Colorado , Florida State , Kentucky , Louisville , and Washington , but it seems he is picking up steam coming off a huge junior campaign as Miami, Michigan State , and NC State have offered in the past couple of months.

Miami is dipping back into the California quarterback pool, this time in 2024 three-star Maealiuaki Smith of Junipero Serra near San Francisco. Smith is a 6'4" 200-pound junior that has his team 12-0 and ranked among the top 30 programs in the country. Smith has thrown for 2491 yards and 34 touchdowns while completing 69 percent of his passes.

Smith is part of the Coach Danny Hernandez quarterback tree that has produced the likes of Miami quarterback Jake Garcia and former 2023 commit Jaden Rashada, as well as notable names like Alabama's Bryce Young, UCLA's Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and Oklahoma's Caleb Williams. Hernandez commented about Smith saying he is a potential top-10 quarterback prospect nationally.

The 2024 quarterback offers from Miami all mostly have been of the pro-style variety and Smith fits that mold as well. He has mobility but is not a runner by any stretch of the imagination and his -17 rushing yards are further proof of that, but he does an excellent job of moving the pocket and making off-platform throws from different angles and on the run. He hits all parts of the field in his junior tape and is able to make next-level throws, putting the ball on a line on all throws, and does an excellent job with touch.

Smith is not ranked among the quarterbacks nationally just yet but after putting on a show in 2022 and a potential State Title on the way with a win this week, he may see a winter bump in the rankings.