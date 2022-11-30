Miami struggles to rebound the basketball as the Hurricanes are dead last in the conference in combined team rebounds and rebounding margin. The Canes are second-worst in the league when it comes to offensive rebounds. Miami will combat the lack of rebounding efficiency by scoring in transition.

Miami’s tallest player is Favour Aire who stands at 6’11.” The freshman has played in just five games and averages 2.8 minutes per game. Miami’s tallest player that’s played the most minutes this season is Anthony Walker , who stands at 6’9” and averages 11.8 minutes per contest.

Miami goes into its ninth game of the season with an impressive (8-1) record. However, Head Coach Jim Larranaga has surrendered to the fact that Miami is a small team and will be challenged tremendously on the boards. So much that “Coach L” does not say that Canes play "small ball" but refers to it as “smaller ball.”

“We have to get out to the open court,” Larranaga said in a Zoom press conference Tuesday. “We are a team that will rely very very heavily on getting layups and open threes in transition. If we can’t force turnovers, if can’t defensive rebound, we are going to have a hard time getting into the open court. That means we’ll have a hard time scoring.”

In Miami’s one loss of the season against Maryland, Miami was outrebounded 39-20. It was one of the main reasons Guard Nijel Pack attested to the loss.

“I think we just got dominated on the boards,” Pack said in the zoom conference. “Obviously the rebounding was very lopsided and that is something we can’t do. I feel like we turned them over quite enough to win the game, we just didn’t convert on the rebound battle. That’s something we really got to be stuck on the year. We can’t get beat and dominated like we did on the rebounds. Cause you can’t expect to win a basketball game and the other team dominates you by almost 20 rebounds.”

Miami will have its hands full Wednesday night against a Rutgers team with a big man dominating on the inside. Clifford Omoruyi, the 6’11” Scarlet Knight center is averaging a double-double per game with about 17 points and 10 rebounds per game. The Hurricanes' coaching staff compared him to a legendary player.

“In preparing for Rutgers we watched a lot of video on them and they have a big man 6’11,” 240 or 50 pounds that my coaches compared to Wilt Chamberlain, with his ability to dunk the ball over people,” Larranaga said. "He’s an unbelievable athlete, probably one of the great athletes in the country.”

Miami’s starters for its last contest were four guards and Sophomore Forward Norchad Omier as its big man on the inside. Omier, at 6’7” and 248 pounds, will be heavily reliant on not only guarding the talented Rutgers center but also outrebounding the dominant big man. It will take a team effort to do so.

“I feel we cannot rely on Norchad just to rebound, Pack said. “I feel it’s a team effort that we need to do and continue to improve on. Obviously, he was huge for us coming up with almost double-doubles every game with points and rebounds. We can’t just rely on him every time. As long we all come in and fight for the rebounds I feel like we’ll be pretty set.”

Miami host Rutgers in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge Wednesday at 7:15 Eastern. The game will be televised on ESPNU.