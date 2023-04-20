BOCA RATON, Fla. — The 17th-ranked University of Miami baseball team was walked off by FAU in the 11th inning, falling to the Owls, 7-6, Wednesday evening.

“I can’t recall too many great at-bats with runners on base and runners in scoring position,” Miami head coach Gino DiMare said. “We didn’t get the at-bats we needed to be successful. We have to bear down and give great at-bats in those situations.”

Despite outhitting FAU (23-15), Miami (23-14) couldn’t come through with the crucial knock in the late innings.

With the bases loaded in the top of the 11th, Miami first baseman CJ Kayfus darted home on a ball in the dirt to push the visitors in front, 6-5.