Miami falls to FAU in extra innings, lose season series
BOCA RATON, Fla. — The 17th-ranked University of Miami baseball team was walked off by FAU in the 11th inning, falling to the Owls, 7-6, Wednesday evening.
“I can’t recall too many great at-bats with runners on base and runners in scoring position,” Miami head coach Gino DiMare said. “We didn’t get the at-bats we needed to be successful. We have to bear down and give great at-bats in those situations.”
Despite outhitting FAU (23-15), Miami (23-14) couldn’t come through with the crucial knock in the late innings.
With the bases loaded in the top of the 11th, Miami first baseman CJ Kayfus darted home on a ball in the dirt to push the visitors in front, 6-5.
But FAU reliever Nicholas Del Prado (4-1) held the Hurricanes right there, stranding a pair of runners.
In the bottom half, the first four Owls reached safely to tie the game, 6-6.
Following a full-count strikeout, FAU drew a free pass to complete its extra-inning win.
“We’re pretty shorthanded,” DiMare said. “We only had one available pitcher left. That was it. I can’t ever recall being in this position before, but we were so thin with so many guys scratched that couldn’t throw today. It’s a five-game week, which is a perfect storm.”
After besting Bethune-Cookman Tuesday night, Miami’s pitching staff was limited one day later.
The Hurricanes used seven arms to navigate the Owls’ lineup.
Fourth-year junior righty Ronaldo Gallo tossed the first four frames and exited the contest with Miami ahead, 5-3.
Rookie southpaw Chris Scinta pitched 2 2/3 scoreless, retiring the first seven batters he faced.
Right-hander Alejandro Torres and lefty Rafe Schlesinger generated two big outs before giving way to closer Andrew Walters in the back-and-forth affair.
Freshmen Gunther Braendel (0-1) and Alex Walsh were leaned on in extras.
“I thought those guys did a pretty good job and battled,” DiMare said. “It was the offense that didn’t get it done when it mattered. We had enough hits, but we should’ve scored more runs, that’s the bottom line.”
Juniors Zach Levenson and Yohandy Morales both homered in the defeat, as the Hurricanes finished with 12 hits.
Miami returns to action Friday when the Hurricanes host Georgia Tech at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field. First pitch is at 7 p.m.
Courtesy of Josh White of Miami Athletics
Photo Courtesy of Miami Athletics
