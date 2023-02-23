LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Senior guard Haley Cavinder reached a scoring milestone Thursday, eclipsing the 2,000-point mark in Miami’s 71-57 loss to Louisville (21-9, 12-5 ACC) at the KFC Yum! Center. Cavinder became the 18th active NCAA Division I women’s basketball player to tally 2,000 career points. Cavinder totaled 16 points in the contest, hitting the 2,000-point mark on her final bucket of the game, a turnaround fadeaway jumper in the fourth quarter. The guard also finished the night with eight rebounds and a block, just two boards shy of her 23rd career double-double. “The team, the community and the university are just really proud of Haley,” head coach Katie Meier said. “You can see how gritty she is in that she almost had a double-double tonight. She’s a competitor and a fighter. What an honor and what a huge milestone for her. I’m really proud of her.”

Graduate student Karla Erjavec joined Cavinder in double-figures with 10 points on the evening for her third double-digit outing of the season. Fellow graduate student Destiny Harden paced the Hurricanes (17-11, 10-7 ACC) on the boards, hauling in nine rebounds. “This is life on the road in the ACC. You have to play, pretty much, mistake-free basketball,” Meier said. “Foul trouble killed us in the first half, but I thought we sustained it pretty well. We stayed in the game in the first half and didn’t get frustrated.” Louisville junior Hailey Van Lith set the tone from the jump for the Cardinals, knocking down back-to-back threes to give Louisville an 8-4 lead early in the first. Miami responded with a 7-2 run, but the Cardinals regrouped to hold a three-point, 18-15, lead after one. Foul trouble plagued the Hurricanes in the first half as Miami was tagged with 11 fouls compared to the Cardinals’ two. Louisville closed the quarter on a 17-3 run to take a 36-27 lead into the locker room at halftime.