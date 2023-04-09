CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The 20th-ranked University of Miami baseball team dropped its series finale against No. 7 Virginia, 6-3, Sunday afternoon at Disharoon Park.

“They outplayed us,” Miami head coach Gino DiMare said. “We didn’t walk a whole lot and we struck out a lot. They are tough at-bats. They are tough outs. They battle, foul pitches off, and take you deep into counts. We have to play better on the road."

The Hurricanes (20-12, 8-7 ACC) jumped ahead, 2-0, but the Cavaliers (28-4, 11-4 ACC) scored six unanswered runs in the middle innings and cruised the rest of the way.

Virginia junior third baseman Jake Gelof blasted a pair of two-run homers in back-to-back frames, tying the Cavaliers’ program record with his 36th and 37th career home runs.

Gelof’s jack in the fourth leveled the score at 2-2 and his round-tripper in the fifth pushed Virginia’s lead to 6-2.

Sophomore Anthony Stephan and freshman Henry Godbout each plated a tally to cap off the four-run fourth.

Miami starter Alejandro Torres, who pitched out of the bullpen Saturday, yielded two hits over three-plus innings. Torres retired nine of the first 10 batters in three hitless frames.

Virginia freshman right-hander Jack O’Connor (3-1) held the Hurricanes to three runs over 6 1/3 innings to earn the win. O’Connor struck out nine and issued one free pass.

Junior left-hander Jake Berry (4) notched the final three outs to record the save.

Miami freshman southpaw Chris Scinta (1-1) was tagged with the loss after allowing two runs in relief.

Up next, the Hurricanes travel to No. 13 North Carolina. The three-game set begins at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Courtesy of Josh White of Miami Athletics

Photo courtesy of Miami Athletics