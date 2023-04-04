CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami men’s basketball team claimed the best year-end ranking in program history Tuesday afternoon.

Miami (29-8, 15-5 ACC) finished third in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll after advancing to the Final Four for the first time ever.

The No. 3 position is also tied for the second-best mark in program history, regardless of week. It trails only the No. 2 ranking the Hurricanes garnered in both polls on Feb. 18, 2013, and matches the team’s Associated Press Top 25 Poll position on Feb. 11, 2013.

Miami’s prior top finish came at the end of the 2015-16 season when it took the eighth spot in the Coaches Poll. The Hurricanes also placed No. 10 to end both 2012-13 (Coaches Poll) and 1959-60 (AP Poll), giving the team three of its four top-10 finishes in the last 11 years under the direction of two-time ACC Coach of the Year Jim Larrañaga.