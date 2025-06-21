Miami flips talented in-state linebacker Justin Edwards from Rutgers

Miami adds athletic linebacker to its class by completing a flip of Justin "JJ" Edwards to its 2026 class. The former Rutgers commit made his pledge to the Scarlet Knights just last week, but after an official visit to Miami last weekend, Edwards, the Orlando, Florida native out of Edgewater High School, elected to stay closer to home.

"I didn't really want to stay home, but coming to Miami and seeing what the program has -- it makes me want to stay home more."

The Orlando prospect from Edgewater High School took a visit to Miami last weekend, swapping out previously scheduled Kentucky.

The three-star talent is the first linebacker committed to Miami's top-ten class. Versatile defensive linemen Jordan Campbell and Tyson Bacon are also committed to the 2026 class.

The six-foot-two linebacker with an 80” wingspan runs a 4.5 40-yard dash, 4.2 Shuttle, 33” vertical, and 9’6” broad jump.

Edwards, who is both physical and versatile, believes in the system and the coaching at Miami. He has an elite knack for the football, and is very instinctive at his position.

He is physical in the run game and can cover smaller, faster skill receivers in space. The productive defender recorded 52 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and 10 sacks last season.

Miami remains a top-ten recruiting class for the 2026 cycle with Edwards' committment.