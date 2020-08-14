CaneSport - Miami Football: 3 Reasons To Be Excited For The 2020 Season

The Miami Hurricanes have a lot to be excited about in the upcoming 2020 season. Two things that Canes fans are excited about are the big-name transfers the Canes have coming in, QB D'Eriq King and DL Quincy Roche. Both were outstanding players on the AAC and should make a huge difference for the Canes this year. To see what else Miami fans have to look forward to, watch our top 3 reasons for fans be excited for the Hurricanes in 2020 right here: