Miami Football: Dorsey, Johnson, McKinnie, Morgan Selected to Ring of Honor

CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- University of Miami Athletics announced Friday that quarterback Ken Dorsey, wide receiver Andre Johnson, offensive lineman Bryant McKinnie and linebacker Dan Morgan have been selected to the football program’s Ring of Honor Class of 2025. The Ring of Honor was established in 1997 and serves as the highest honor for a Hurricanes football player or coach. The Class of 2025 will be formally inducted at halftime of Miami’s game against Stanford on Saturday, October 25 at Hard Rock Stadium. “We are thrilled to welcome Ken, Andre, Bryant and Dan into the Ring of Honor,” Vice President/Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich said. “This incredible quartet of Canes competed during one of Miami’s most dominant stretches and features three national champions, three first-round draft picks and seven national player award winners. “All four men are great ambassadors for the University of Miami, and we are looking forward to honoring them on October 25.” Dorsey lined up under center for three seasons from 2000-02 and posted a remarkable 38-2 record as a starter. He is Miami’s career passing touchdowns leader with 86 and ranks second in career passing yards with 9,565 yards. In 2001, Dorsey won the Maxwell Award as the nation’s most outstanding player after leading the Canes to an undefeated regular season and a berth in the BCS Championship Game. In that game, Dorsey threw for 362 yards and three touchdowns, leading Miami to its fifth national championship and earning Rose Bowl Co-MVP honors. He was a second-time All-American in 2001, a first-team All-American in 2002 and twice won the Archie Griffin Award.

Dorsey was drafted in the seventh round of the 2003 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers and played three seasons for the 49ers and three seasons for the Cleveland Browns. He is currently the passing game specialist for the Dallas Cowboys. Dorsey was inducted into the University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame in 2013. Johnson played three seasons (2000-02) for the Canes and caught 92 career passes for 1,831 yards and 20 touchdowns. He was the Co-MVP of the Rose Bowl along with Dorsey after hauling in seven passes for 199 yards and two scores. In 2002, Johnson racked up 1,092 receiving yards, averaging 21 yards per catch. He was also a BIG EAST track and field champion in the 60m and 100m.