CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami senior Cam Ward was selected to the preseason watch list for the 2024 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award, the organization unveiled Thursday.





The watch list features 36 student-athletes, including eight from the Atlantic Coast Conference.





A transfer from Washington State, Ward threw for 6,963 yards and 48 touchdowns across 25 games for the Cougars.





The 6-foot-2, 223-pound signal caller also ran for 13 scores, garnering Pac-12 Honorable Mention honors twice.





For Ward, the preseason recognition is his fifth. The West Columbia, Texas native was previously named to the watch lists for the Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Player Award, as well as being tabbed the Preseason ACC Player of the Year and an All-ACC selection.





Eleven Hurricanes have earned preseason distinction this fall: defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (Preseason All-ACC), kicker Andres Borregales (Groza Award), wide receiver Samuel Brown Jr. (Biletnikoff Award), wide receiver Jacolby George (Biletnikoff Award) defensive back Jaden Harris (Wuerffel Trophy), running back Damien Martinez (Doak Walker Award, Maxwell Award), linebacker Francisco Mauigoa (Nagurski Trophy, Preseason All-ACC), wide receiver Xavier Restrepo (Biletnikoff Award, Maxwell Award, Preseason All-ACC), offensive lineman Jalen Rivers (Outland Trophy), and quarterback Emory Williams (Comeback Player of the Year Award).





The midseason watch list will be reduced on Tuesday, Oct. 29. For the fourth straight year, fan voting on social media will net players bonus selection committee votes during the semifinalist, finalist, and winner voting rounds. First-round fan voting will begin Oct. 29.





The list of semifinalists chosen will be named on Tuesday, Nov. 12. The Foundation will announce the three finalists two weeks later on Nov. 26. The 2024 Davey O’Brien Award winner will be revealed live on ESPN on Thursday, Dec. 12, during The Home Depot College Football Awards.





Courtesy of Miami Athletics