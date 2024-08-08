PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1ZMzlER1I2OExFJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Miami Football: Quarterback Cam Ward named to Davey O' Brien Watch List

CanesCounty.com
Staff
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL1dSal9fX2ExTmgwP3NpPVdadHNXV1EtRDBSQjVubkI/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami senior Cam Ward was selected to the preseason watch list for the 2024 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award, the organization unveiled Thursday.


The watch list features 36 student-athletes, including eight from the Atlantic Coast Conference.


A transfer from Washington State, Ward threw for 6,963 yards and 48 touchdowns across 25 games for the Cougars.


The 6-foot-2, 223-pound signal caller also ran for 13 scores, garnering Pac-12 Honorable Mention honors twice.


For Ward, the preseason recognition is his fifth. The West Columbia, Texas native was previously named to the watch lists for the Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Player Award, as well as being tabbed the Preseason ACC Player of the Year and an All-ACC selection.


Eleven Hurricanes have earned preseason distinction this fall: defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (Preseason All-ACC), kicker Andres Borregales (Groza Award), wide receiver Samuel Brown Jr. (Biletnikoff Award), wide receiver Jacolby George (Biletnikoff Award) defensive back Jaden Harris (Wuerffel Trophy), running back Damien Martinez (Doak Walker Award, Maxwell Award), linebacker Francisco Mauigoa (Nagurski Trophy, Preseason All-ACC), wide receiver Xavier Restrepo (Biletnikoff Award, Maxwell Award, Preseason All-ACC), offensive lineman Jalen Rivers (Outland Trophy), and quarterback Emory Williams (Comeback Player of the Year Award).


The midseason watch list will be reduced on Tuesday, Oct. 29. For the fourth straight year, fan voting on social media will net players bonus selection committee votes during the semifinalist, finalist, and winner voting rounds. First-round fan voting will begin Oct. 29.


The list of semifinalists chosen will be named on Tuesday, Nov. 12. The Foundation will announce the three finalists two weeks later on Nov. 26. The 2024 Davey O’Brien Award winner will be revealed live on ESPN on Thursday, Dec. 12, during The Home Depot College Football Awards.


Courtesy of Miami Athletics

Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond

• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify

• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero

• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County

Follow us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTMiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pYW1pLnJpdmFscy5jb20v bmV3cy9taWFtaS1mb290YmFsbC1xdWFydGVyYmFjay1jYW0td2FyZC1uYW1l ZC10by1kYXZleS1vLWJyaWVuLXdhdGNoLWxpc3QiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDog JypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAn Km51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlv bigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2Ny aXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNj cmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhl IGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZl IHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1n LmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRC ZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0Pgog IDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9w P2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRm1pYW1pLnJpdmFs cy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGbWlhbWktZm9vdGJhbGwtcXVhcnRlcmJhY2stY2Ft LXdhcmQtbmFtZWQtdG8tZGF2ZXktby1icmllbi13YXRjaC1saXN0JmM1PTIw MjI3MzMxMTMmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0 Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK