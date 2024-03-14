Advertisement

5. Zaquan Patterson

Zaquan Patterson, Safety

Safety Zaquan Patterson will probably not see much of the field in 2024 unless Mishael Powell, Savion Riley, Jadais Richard, Jaden Harris, and Markeith Williams miss time at some point. Some of those players may choose to enter the transfer portal, which would help Patterson's chances of getting onto the field. The freshman's versatility in playing as an in-the-box safety or a nickel certainly helps his chances to see the field early. Still, judging by the talent in front of him, his chances of becoming a freshman All-American are slim.

Patterson, physically (6'0" and 195 pounds), already looks the part and is showing that same explosiveness that made him one of the most coveted defensive backs in the 2024 cycle. However, commanding the defense at a college level from the safety position will take some time.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XYXRjaCBaYXF1YW4gUGF0dGVyc29uIGdvIHRvIHdvcmsg8J+RgDxi cj48YnI+VGhlIGZyZXNobWFuIHNhZmV0eSB3YXMgbW92aW5nIHdlbGwgaW4g ZHJpbGxzIGR1cmluZyBUdWVzZGF54oCZcyBwcmFjdGljZS4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0lhTnMxRk9jeDAiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9JYU5z MUZPY3gwPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IDMwNSBTcG9ydHMgKEAzMDVTcG9ydHNz KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzMwNVNwb3J0c3Mvc3Rh dHVzLzE3NjU0NDI1Nzk1MzU5NTg0MDQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ TWFyY2ggNiwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

4. Ny Carr

Ny Carr, Wide Receiver (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Ny Carr, the explosive slot receiver, is already making big plays in practice and seems to run routes better than Robby Washington and Ray Ray Joseph in their freshman spring practices. But both Washington and Joseph seem to have leaped up this season, and it will be tough to overcome the two, as well as Shemar Kirk, on the depth chart. What is evident is that the Hurricanes definitely found a playmaker in Carr who can take it the distance when he has the football in his hands.

3. Elija Lofton

Elija Lofton, Tight End

There is no denying the athletic ability of freshman tight end Elija Lofton. He is already getting open in practice and catching the football regularly. He will be behind Elijah Arroyo and Cam McCormick, who have battled through injuries in their careers, so it would not be a complete surprise to see Lofton get significant playing time this season as Riley Williams did in year one. Williams, however, seems to have taken that next step in his development, so jumping over the second-year man does not seem likely at this point in spring practice. Lofton does have the potential to be one of the next great tight ends to play at Miami.

2. Marquise Lightfoot

Marquise Lightfoot, Defensive End

Former five-star defensive end Marquise Lightfoot could have a Rueben Bain-type year in 2024. In spring practice, his first step competes with some of the veterans playing alongside him. Miami will rotate players at the defensive end, so Lightfoot will get his chances to show what he can do in games this season. Enrolling for spring will allow him to build strength and develop his technique against premier offensive linemen. Lightfoot will be behind Bain, Akheem Mesidor, Nyjalik Kelly, and Jayden Wayne, but when it comes to edge rushers, Lightfoot will likely be next on the depth chart. It would be no surprise if he gets several sacks this season.

1. JoJo Trader

JoJo Trader, Wide Receiver

JoJo Trader's smooth route-running and premier catching ability is turning heads at spring practice. Some veteran defensive backs are having some difficulty keeping up with the former Chaminade-Madonna High School wide receiver. His size (6'1" and 180 pounds) and his ability to get open threaten any defense. Trader is a finisher with the ball in the air and makes contested receptions. Some close to the program believe he is already the fourth-best wide receiver on the team behind Xavier Restrepo, Jacolby George, and Isaiah Horton. When the official depth chart is revealed, he could indeed be slotted as the second wide receiver behind Horton.

His ability to play in the slot will also help him see the field early. After one week of spring practice, Trader seems to be the rookie with the best chance to be a freshman of the year. He'll only get stronger as the year continues.