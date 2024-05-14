CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami's 2024 football season opener, which will be played on Aug. 31 against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla., will kick off at 3:30 PM on ABC, it was announced Tuesday.

Ticket requests for all away games will open to Hurricane Club members and season ticket holders from May 20 to June 21. Requests will be allocated in donor priority after the request period.

The Hurricanes lead the all-time series with the Gators, 29-27. Miami last faced off against Florida in the 2019 "Week Zero" season opener in a neutral site game in Orlando, while its last visit to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium came in 2008.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics