Miami Football: Three kickoff times announced for 2025

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Kickoff times for three Miami Hurricanes football games in 2025 were announced by the Atlantic Coast Conference Thursday.

Miami’s Sept. 6 game against Bethune-Cookman at Hard Rock Stadium will feature a 7 p.m. kickoff, with a broadcast set for ACC Network Extra.

The following week, the Hurricanes’ home non-conference game against USF (Sept. 13) will begin at 4:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on The CW.

Miami’s ACC matchup with Louisville – slated for Friday, Oct. 17 – will kick off at 7 p.m. on either ESPN or ESPN2.

The Hurricanes’ season opener against Notre Dame – slated for Sunday, Aug. 31 – was previously set as a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on ABC from Hard Rock Stadium.