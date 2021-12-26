Miami Football Unable to Participate in 2021 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

The University of Miami Athletic Department announced Sunday night that its football team will be unable to participate in the 2021 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against Washington State due to COVID-19 protocols.

The University did not release the number of players and coaches in Covid protocols but it was known to be more than a dozen going into the Christmas weekend.

“We are extremely disappointed that our football team will be unable to participate in the 2021 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl,” Deputy Director of Athletics/Chief Operating Officer Jennifer Strawley said. “But due to the number of COVID-19 cases impacting our roster we do not have enough student-athletes to safely compete, and the health and safety of our student-athletes will always be our top priority. This team worked hard all season to earn a bowl invitation and my heart goes out to our student-athletes, especially our seniors. I also want to thank Interim Head Coach Jess Simpson and our football staff for all of their efforts in preparation for this bowl game.

“We regret the impact this has on the Washington State program and their postseason experience. I want to commend the Sun Bowl Association for their tireless work in helping us navigate this situation over the past several days. We are grateful for their support as an Atlantic Coast Conference bowl partner.”

Washington State arrived in El Paso Sunday.

“It is disappointing news that the University of Miami is unable to participate in the 2021 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl,’’ Washington State athletic director Pat Chun said in a release. “We will work with the Pac-12 Conference and the Sun Bowl Association to hopefully find a replacement opponent for the game.’’