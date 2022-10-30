MELBOURNE, Fla. – Miami’s 2023 recruiting class is shaping up in impressive fashion. The Hurricanes have added three five-stars and 10 four-star talents to the haul landing top-rated corner Cormani McClain on Thursday. The pairing of McClain and four-star EAU Gallie standout Robert Stafford has Canes’ fans hyped about the future of the defense at corner.

Stafford updated his relationship with Miami since his June 30 commitment and commented on McClain’s plans to join the team.

Stafford on McClain’s commitment to Miami:

“I ain’t going to lie, I was waiting on another dog to come with me, now I got one. We are going to be good in the future. We are going to help bring the “U” back, Cormani and me. You also have Antione (Jackson), and everyone that is committing right now. With the class we have right now, we are going to make a change.”

Stafford on teaming with McClain in the secondary:

“It is going to be really good, and a lot of weight off my shoulders. Having Cormani there, that will help me compete in practice too.”

Stafford covers his relationship with Miami:

“I feel like our relationship is really good. I committed. I could have gone to any school in the country, but Miami is the place for me.”

Stafford has attended two Miami games this season with no plans to take trips to other programs. He has a message for Miami fans, “I am 100 percent locked in.”