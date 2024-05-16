Miami adds to its 2025 class with the commitment of Taykaylen "TK" Muex. The massive 2025 offensive lineman pledged to the Hurricanes Thursday via social media.

He committed to Miami over Auburn, Louisville, South Carolina, and UCF.

Muex's recruitment moved rather quickly. Miami offered the six-foot-four, 340-pound lineman on May 7th, and an official visit date of May 31st was confirmed the following day.

The Miami coaches visited Muex and observed a practice while traveling on the road at his high school, Fletcher, in Jacksonville Beach. When they saw his quick feet and violent hands, Muex received an offer on the spot.

Muex is a mauling inside offensive lineman who draws comparisons to current offensive lineman Anez Cooper. Originally from Chicago, Muex can run and bend for a prospect of his size. He certainly fits the mold of what Head Coach Mario Cristobal and offensive line coach Alex Mirabal have brought to the program in recent years.

"He told me I'll be an All-American guard in college," Muex said of Mirabal.

The addition brings Miami's pledge list to seven for the 2025 class, joining four-star quarterback Luke Nickel, four-star linebacker Elijah Melendez, four-star wide receiver Waden Charles, four-star tight end Brock Schott, four-star tight end Luke Gilbert, and three-star running back Girard Pringle.

Muex essentially replaces Lamar Williams, who recently decommitted from the Hurricanes.