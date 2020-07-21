Miami Hurricanes get massive commitment from 4-star James Williams
The reversal of fortunes for the Miami Hurricanes in recruiting continued Tuesday night when the Hurricanes received a commitment from Plantation American Heritage safety James Williams, one of the...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news