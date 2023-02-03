CanesCounty.com and BlueChip partner to promote the Isaiah Wong Collection. The Miami combo guard has a clothing line managed by Bluechipteam.com which will be advertised by CanesCounty.com. BlueChip promotes a variety athletic brands that include George St. Pierre and Cam Newton 7v7. "I think its a direct representation of everything he's experienced," his mother LaChelle Wong said. "The piece that he wears the most is the unguardable hoodie."

A native of Piscataway, N.J., Wong leads No. 23/21 Miami (17-5, 8-4 ACC) in points (16.3), assists (3.5), and steals (1.6) per game. He is also averaging 4.5 rebounds per contest while shooting 44.5 percent from the floor, 36.8 percent beyond the arc, and 83.5 percent at the line. "The logo that he has on his products represents his family," LaChelle said. "There's five of us. It has his brother's initials in it, it has my initials. It also has a palm tree to represent Miami as well. He respects where he came from but he gives respect to those who helped him make him who is today."