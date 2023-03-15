Miami Guard Isaiah Wong voted as third-team All-American
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Isaiah Wong of the University of Miami men’s basketball team is a 2022-23 National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Third Team All-American, as announced Wednesday morning.
The Division I NABC All-Americans, sorted into three teams of five, are voted on by coaches across the country.
Wong is the sixth player in program history to earn All-America status, including the third since the 1985-86 program rebirth and the second since Miami joined the ACC in 2004-05. He follows Dick Hickox (1959-60), Rick Barry (1964-65), Don Curnutt (1969-70), Tim James (1998-99), and Shane Larkin (2012-13).
Barry (first team), James (third team), and Larkin (second team) are the only prior Hurricanes to register All-America plaudits from the NABC, which is one of the four outlets used for consensus All-America lists.
Tabbed the ACC Player of the Year after helping No. 16/15 Miami (25-7, 15-5 ACC) to a share of the ACC regular season crown, Wong is a finalist for the John R. Wooden Award, the Lute Olson Award and the Jerry West Award. The fourth-year junior guard, an Associated Press All-America Honorable Mention, also made the Naismith Trophy Midseason Team, NABC All-District 2 First Team, USBWA All-District IV Team, and ACC All-Tournament First Team.
A native of Piscataway, N.J., Wong is averaging team bests in points (16.2), assists (3.4), and steals (1.4) per game this season. He is shooting 45.3 percent from the floor, 37.8 percent beyond the arc, and 83.6 percent from the stripe, while also pulling down 4.3 rebounds per contest.
Since the 2000-01 season, only nine Division I players—10 occurrences—have posted that stat line, with the most recent one in 2016-17 and the last Power Six one in 2006-07. The full list includes Quinton Hooker of North Dakota (2016-17 and 2015-16), Jalan West of Northwestern State (2014-15), Billy Baron of Canisius (2013-14), Damian Lillard of Weber State (2011-12), Stephen Curry of Davidson (2008-09), Aaron Brooks of Oregon (2006-07), Delonte West of St. Joseph’s (2003-04), Troy Bell of Boston College (2000-01) and Kyle Hill of Eastern Illinois (2000-01).
Wong and the fifth-seeded Hurricanes open up NCAA Tournament action Friday at 7:25 p.m., against No. 12-seeded Drake in Albany, N.Y., live on TBS from MVP Arena.
NABC Division I All-Americans
First Team - Zach Edey, Purdue – C, Jr., Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana – F, Sr., Marcus Sasser, Houston – G, Sr., Drew Timme, Gonzaga – F, Sr., Jalen Wilson, Kansas – F, R-Jr.
Second Team - Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA – G/F, Sr., Brandon Miller, Alabama – F, Fr.Jalen Pickett, Penn State – G, Sr., Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky – F, Sr., Azuolas Tubelis, Arizona – F, Jr.
Third Team - Max Abmas, Oral Roberts – G, Sr., Keyontae Johnson, Kansas State – F, Sr., Tyler Kolek, Marquette – G, Jr., Markquis Nowell, Kansas State – G, Sr., Isaiah Wong, Miami – G, Jr.
