CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Isaiah Wong of the University of Miami men’s basketball team is a 2022-23 National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Third Team All-American, as announced Wednesday morning.

The Division I NABC All-Americans, sorted into three teams of five, are voted on by coaches across the country.

Wong is the sixth player in program history to earn All-America status, including the third since the 1985-86 program rebirth and the second since Miami joined the ACC in 2004-05. He follows Dick Hickox (1959-60), Rick Barry (1964-65), Don Curnutt (1969-70), Tim James (1998-99), and Shane Larkin (2012-13).

Barry (first team), James (third team), and Larkin (second team) are the only prior Hurricanes to register All-America plaudits from the NABC, which is one of the four outlets used for consensus All-America lists.