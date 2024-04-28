Guard Javion Cohen was signed by the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent on Saturday.

The transfer from Alabama played one season for the Hurricanes and is the first offensive guard selected from the University of Miami since Danny Isidora in 2017.

Cohen was part of an offensive line that ranked 44th in rushing and 19th in sacks allowed.

According to Pro Football Focus, the former Miami guard excels in pass block and graded over 80 in games against Louisville, NC State, and Virginia.

Cohen feels his mental and versatility will be appreciated by the team that chooses him.

"Whatever pick I go is going to be a steal," Cohen said. "The intangibles that I bring. My IQ. My ability to play four spots, five spots on the offensive line, and my locker room presence. I feel like I was blessed, and anointed for this position. God has allowed me to walk this path for a specific reason. However, it turns out, whoever picks me, they are going to get a steal, and it's going to be the best decision they have made."

Cohen, an Alabama native, was rated a four-star prospect and 26th-ranked offensive tackle of the 2020 class by Rivals.com.