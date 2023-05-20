CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami announced Friday that Nijel Pack of the men’s basketball team will withdraw from the 2023 NBA Draft and return to school. Pack returns to the Hurricanes along with Norchad Omier.

In their first season as Hurricanes, Omier and Pack helped Miami to a 29-8 (15-5 ACC) record, a share of the ACC regular season title, its first Final Four appearance, and a program-best third-place finish in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll.

“We are thrilled Nijel and Norchad have elected to return to Miami. They are both not only excellent players, but also superb individuals off the court,” Miami head coach Jim Larrañaga said. “They gained valuable feedback from NBA personnel during the pre-draft process that will aid them moving forward. We will continue to do all we can to help them further develop as they pursue their dreams of playing at the next level.”

A 6-foot, 184-pound guard, Pack averaged 13.6 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.0 steals per game in 2022-23 and started all 35 contests in which he appeared. Pack scored in double figures 22 times and tallied 20-plus points on eight occasions, including a season-high 26 against No. 2/1 Houston in the NCAA Sweet 16.