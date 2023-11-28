CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Thirteen Miami Hurricanes were among those recognized with end-of-season all-conference football honors, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday.

Headlined by three team members who earned nods to the All-ACC First Team, Miami was one of the most represented programs from the ACC on the 2023 honoree list.

WR Xavier Restrepo, DB Kam Kinchens, and K Andy Borregales were those student-athletes to earn first-team All-ACC honors.

OL Jalen Rivers, OL Matt Lee, LB Francisco Mauigoa, and SP Brashard Smith were selected to the All-ACC Second Team.

WR Jacolby George and DL Rueben Bain, Jr. captured third-team All-ACC plaudits, while four others – OL Anez Cooper, OL Javion Cohen, OL Francis Mauigoa, and P Dylan Joyce – were All-ACC Honorable Mention selections. Smith also added an All-ACC honorable mention as an all-purpose player.

Kinchens took home All-ACC first-team honors for the second straight year, while Borregales and Rivers – who were both honorable mention All-ACC in 2022 – added accolades for another season. Borregales was also an All-ACC honorable mention selection in 2021.

Kinchens was one of Miami’s most productive defensive backs for the second straight season. The junior defensive back finished with 59 tackles – third-most on the team – with a team-high five interceptions and one fumble recovery. Despite missing two games due to injury, Kinchens became the first Hurricane since Sean Taylor to record more than ten interceptions in a career with 11.

Restrepo put together a dominant year with the Hurricanes, emerging as one of FBS's most productive wide receivers. Restrepo is currently just seven yards shy of only the sixth 1,000-yard season in Miami football history, with 993 yards on 74 catches. Restrepo ranked No. 22 in FBS and No. 2 in ACC in receiving yards and was one of just 26 players to total more than 70 catches through the 2023 regular season.

One of the most productive kickers in Miami Football history, Borregales finished the year 21-for-25 on field goal attempts and 41-for-42 on extra points. Over his three years at Miami, Borregales has converted 83.3% of his attempts – 55 of 66 – and connected on 118 of 119 extra-point attempts. Borregales is one of just 19 active kickers with more than 50 career field goals in FBS.

