CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Ten Miami Hurricanes were among those recognized with all-conference honors, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday.

Headlined by two selections to the All-ACC First Team, Miami’s ten players were its most featured on the conference’s list in four seasons.

Safety Kamren Kinchens and punter Lou Hedley both earned spots on the All-ACC First Team.

Tight end Will Mallory was tabbed to the All-ACC Second Team, while running back Henry Parrish, Jr. and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson were All-ACC Third Team picks.

Five more Hurricanes were bestowed with ACC Honorable Mention plaudits: offensive linemen DJ Scaife, Jr. and Jalen Rivers, defensive linemen Akheem Mesidor and Leonard Taylor III, and kicker Andres Borregales.

Kinchens tied for the nation’s lead in interceptions during the regular season and paced the Hurricanes with 59 tackles. His six picks trail only Bennie Blades (10) and Sean Taylor on Miami’s single-season interception list.

A three-time All-ACC performer, Hedley guided Miami to seventh in the country in net punting at 43.04 per attempt. Hedley pinned opponents inside the 20-yard line on 50 percent of his boots, with 10 punts traveling at least 50 yards.

