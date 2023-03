Miami (25-7, 15-5) learned its destination for the first round of the NCAA tournament Sunday evening. The Hurricanes will travel to Albany, NY to take on Drake (27-7, 15-5) in its first game of March Madness. The matchup will be the first between the two schools.

Miami will play the winner of Indiana (22-11, 10-8) and Kent State (28-6, 15-3) should they advance. Drake, out of Iowa, won the Missouri Valley Conference tournament to earn an automatic bid.

Miami lost in the semifinal of the ACC tournament to Duke, the eventual tournament champions. The Hurricanes won the regular season ACC championship with a win over Pitt in its season finale.