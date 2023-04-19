CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes came out swinging.

After a series win at then-No. 13 North Carolina over the weekend, Miami left no doubt Tuesday evening.

The 17th-ranked Hurricanes hammered four home runs to beat the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats, 12-6, at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field.

“The home run has kind of been our MO for the season,” Miami head coach Gino DiMare said. “If you have nine tough guys in the lineup, it makes it taxing on their pitcher. If the pitcher makes a mistake, these guys have a chance to knock it out of the ballpark. I thought our at-bats were good the first half, but we didn’t quite swing it well the second half.”

Miami (23-13) jumped out to a 10-0 advantage over the Wildcats (20-15) and never looked back.

The Hurricanes put up a five-spot in the second and tacked on four more runs in the third.