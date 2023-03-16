Head Coach Jim Larranaga was pretty clear about if he was going to test out Nochad Omier's sprained ankle. "I don't test anything," said Larranaga said of his starting forward's injury. "I wait for the trainer to tell me he's ready to go. He hasn't told me that yet."

Miami was relatively healthy all season. Aside from Nijel Pack missing the home game against Florida State, the Hurricanes were injury free until the semifinal of the ACC tournament against Duke. Omier grabbed his first and last rebound of the game and landed awkwardly on his right ankle. He writhed in pain for minutes until he was helped to his feet and eventually into the locker room.

Suddenly Miami found itself without its leading rebounder which helped power the Hurricanes to several wins this season. Larranga looked to his bench and inserted senior Anthony Walker.

"Being a senior that something that you have to do is always be ready, for anything that can happen," Walker said. "I was prepared to to come in and play 40 minutes if I have to. So just playing hard every minute that I'm out there trying to help the team as much as possible is a goal of mine and is something that I stand by."

Regardless if Omier is able to start in Miami's first NCAA tournament game and beyond Walker and others will be dependent upon to help Omier rest his ankle. Freshman AJ Casey will also be one of those players. The first year has played sparingly this season but has developed throughout the season.

"He's making huge steps," Walker said. "He's a great listener, a great learner. He's always eager to learn more things. He's just a great competitor. He's good to have on our team. He's a nice young guy. He plays like a vet."

Omier remains positive about playing in the NCAA tournament according to Larranaga.

