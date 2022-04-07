Miami hosting 2024 four-star ATH Fred Gaskin this weekend; Alabama is next
Fred Gaskin was a little bit of everything for Ocala’s (Fla.) Vanguard High School last fall. The two-way athlete distributed the pigskin out of the pocket on offense and looked to take it away in ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news