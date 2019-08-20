Miami Hurricanes commit had big opening game, updates recruitment
Hialeah (Fla.) High School Class of 2021 Frederick Eaford had a big performance in his team’s Kickoff Classic preseason game over the weekend.Yes, his team lost to Southridge, 33-28.But Eaford had ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news