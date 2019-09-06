News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-06 02:57:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Miami Hurricanes commitment has 20 tackles, 4 TFL in opener

Matt Shodell • CaneSport
@canesport
Managing Editor

Houston (Tex.) North Shore High School MLB and Miami Hurricanes commitment Corey Flagg Jr. showcased just what he can bring to the table at the next level in his team’s most recent game.Flagg finis...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}