Miami Hurricanes Football Position Preview: Defensive Line

Welcome to the fifth installment of a complete position-by-position breakdown leading up to the start of the football season. The defensive line does not have the same star power as in years past, but it could be one of Miami's deepest units in years. The defensive end position can go six-deep depth and the entire defensive tackle group will be a rotation of several players. Defensive Coordinator Kevin Steele is rumored to be going deep into the chart throughout the year, using more of a d-line by committee approach.

Projected Depth Chart

How good will the transfers be?

A total of five transfers joined Miami's D-Line this off-season - Agude (UCLA), Jackson (Maryland), Mesidor (WVU), Moultrie (UAB), and Lichtenstein (USC). Early camp indications point to Jackson being the best of the bunch and possibly entrenching himself as DT1 this season despite being just a sophomore. Agude is expected to grab one of the defensive end spots. He comes in as one of the more experienced pass rushers on the roster, forcing five fumbles and collecting over 80 tackles in his first two seasons. Mesidor had the highest expectations coming in as one of multiple WVU transfers that came to Miami. Impactful since his freshman year, Mesidor has shown flashes as a pass rusher at multiple positions along the line due to team needs, making him at minimum a valuable depth piece with positional versatility. I could see Lichtenstein potentially grabbing a starting spot opposite Jackson if Leonard Taylor doesn't elevate his practice habits and consistency deep into camp and into the early season. He had his best season to date last year and is finally back home. Moultrie might have the toughest time getting on the field. Of the transfers, he has some of the lowest production despite being the senior member of the group. He likely will be a fringe player, not finding a true home at either defensive end or tackle, and will have to be a situational pass rusher at both spots if he is to make any noise this season.



Jahfari Harvey, Defensive End, Miami

Will another First-Round Caliber Defensive End Arise?

Miami has been the standard of first-round pass rushers since Manny Diaz joined the program. Last season, there was a drop-off production-wise as no d-end had more than 5.5 sacks and that was transitioned linebacker Zach McLoud. A new scheme and a designated pass rushing coaching unit (Rod Wright and Jason Taylor) could help push the level of play this season. Harvey has ten-sack potential as a highly athletic edge player. He finally gets a chance at full-time play and should live up to his recruiting hype out of Vero Beach. Agude could be a solid starter, but the same potential to Harvey does not seem to be there. I feel he could be a 5-7.5 sack guy this season and potentially earn some draft hype going into the next year. Kelly and Moss are the young guys in the group and have the most potential overall. Kelly could be a mid-season riser after he gets 100% healthy from shoulder surgery. Moss might have to wait a year to add some size and strength before showing his four-star talent.

Is Leonard Taylor the Program Changing Player Miami Needs?

As a highly recruited freshman, Taylor was rarely on the field despite leading the team in tackles for loss with 9.5. You saw the flashes of greatness and why he was argued by some to be the best recruit in the nation for the 2021 class, but many wonder why he did not get more snaps. Diaz was known for slow playing younger players, but Taylor has kicked off his relationship with the new staff with rumors that work habits might not be up to par with the new standard at Miami. That red flag leads to concern that he might not be as far along as everyone had hoped. The talent is still there though and so his first-round potential. An elite pass rusher from the interior, the role for the top dog is there for Taylor to take it. Mario Cristobal and staff have the fall camp to change some habits before the season, but fans might have to hope to see just minor growth this year if habits do not change.

Final Thoughts

The depth of this group is similar to other championship-level programs in the country. Five transfers had to supplement the numbers from the lack of recruiting, but the new staff seems to be targeting high-level talent in the trenches going forward. Miami's focus on the defensive line in both the transfer portal and additions to the coaching staff proves the value they put on the position group. There should start to be a return to high sack production without some of the big play madness we saw from the last regime.