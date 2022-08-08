Miami Hurricanes Football Position Preview: Offensive Line

This is the fourth installment of a complete position-by-position breakdown leading up to the start of the football season. Headlining the offensive line for Miami is projected first-round pick left tackle Zion Nelson. Beyond Nelson’s star power, questions about consistency and experience arise. Nelson had a procedure completed with his knee and should be out for the entirety of fall camp, which gives an opportunity for others to show what they can do. The additions of head coach Mario Cristobal and offensive line coach Alex Mirabal give hope for the future of the position. The coaching tandem is known for developing and elevating talent at all their previous stops, but the current offensive line room with be a project that may take some time to achieve consistent play.

Projected Depth Chart

Depth

Is the current offensive line group talented enough to take the next step?

Just four offensive linemen were ranked as four-star prospects coming to Miami. The previous coaching staff tended to recruit project players that had potential but were multiple years away from realistic playing time. It looks like just one of those projects has developed (Nelson). The three highest-rated prospects in the room look like early favorites to start. These missteps in recruiting have forced the staff to stockpile talent in 2023 along the offensive line. Despite having one true NFL prospect in the projected starting unit right now, the potential is there for the group to be successful in 2022. The new strength staff has completely changed the strength and physique of the entire line. Seeing Campbell in person at media day, he looked trimmed and game ready. Rivers is finally fully healthy after missing most of last season due to injury. Clark, up for the Rimington award this season, was one of the more consistent players in the offense down the stretch last season and has no real threat at his position. Scaife's versatility at guard and tackle could lock him into the starting lineup. Coach Cristobal was noted as calling him a "weapon" for the offense.



Do we see several different groupings like last season?

Last season's inconsistency partially came from a combination of injuries and musical chairs at multiple spots. Clark, Nelson and Scaife have the best chance to crack the starting lineup. Rivers pedigree as a Top 150 player and rumored healthy start to 2022 has him penciled in as an impact player on the interior. Campbell's story is similar to Rivers given he was a top 20 offensive lineman coming out of high school. We have yet to see consistency from the four-star-rated talent throughout his career as he did not play a single snap last season due to injury. The injury questions will remain until Campbell and Rivers get deep into fall camp with the first unit. Multiple depth options look to be suitable replacements for the two former highly touted prospects. Scaife's versatility to play tackle gives some leeway to the interior backups. Denis and Sagapolu, Oregon transfers, enter with a familiarity with the new staff's expectations and style of coaching. That experience during this transition could play a part in grabbing first-team reps. If health persists, we should see more consistency and a higher level of play from the Cristobal/Mirabal-led offensive line.

Final Thoughts

The offensive line will only get better year by year under the new staff. 2022 will be a glimpse at the potential development they can achieve when they finally bring in 'their guys'. The best recruits over the past few seasons finally have the opportunity to live up their class headlining potential. A strong 2022 could put Miami in a position to be patient with the five 2023 recruits currently committed. I expect the core three (Clark, Nelson and Scaife) to elevate the trench play and help Miami mirror the offensive success of the final nine games of last season.

