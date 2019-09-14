ANALYSIS: Backups get meaningful reps in blowout ... and made an impact
On Saturday night the Miami Hurricanes claimed their first victory of the Manny Diaz era, shutting out visiting Bethune-Cookman 63-0. Miami put the game away by early in the third quarter, allowing...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news