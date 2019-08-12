News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-12 10:38:19 -0500') }} football Edit

Miami Hurricanes have their QB: Jarren Williams says he'll "do what I do"

Rbbbdk8vpwshicbbj7yy
The Miami Hurricanes named Jarren Williams the starting QB
CaneSport.com
Staff

The speculation's run rampant since even before the start of spring ball.Who will be the next starter behind center at QB U? Jarren Williams? N'Kosi Perry? Transfer Tate Martell, who was a former 5...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}