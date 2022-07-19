Miami Hurricanes Have Three Selected In MLB Draft

Third-year players Carson Palmquist, Alex McFarlane, and Maxwell Romero Jr. kept a tradition alive for the University of Miami Monday. For the 49th straight season, a Miami Hurricane was drafted to Major League Baseball. All three of the aforementioned were drafted on the second day of the draft.

Palmquist was selected in the third round to the Colorado Rockies (88th overall), McFarlane in the fourth round to the Philadelphia Phillies (122nd overall), and Romero Jr. was picked in the ninth round (261st overall) to the Washington Nationals.

The Fort Myers native Palmquist, was one of the best lefty pitchers in all of college baseball. He went 11-5 with a 2.63 ERA and 14 saves in 49 appearances. The big (6-3, 175 pound) hurler threw 118 strikeouts in 2022, the best mark by a Hurricane since 2005.

Palmquist finished third nationally with 14 saves. The saves tallied were good for 10th place in a single season all time.

The second player drafted from Miami in the 2022 draft, also an ace on the mound. McFarland, a right-hander registered a 7-5 record with a 4.35 ERA across 91 innings, pitching in 49 games.







