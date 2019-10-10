In pre-season media voting the Miami Hurricanes basketball team isn't picked to finish high.

UM was picked to finish ninth in the conference, and the only member of the pre-season teams was Chris Lykes with the second team.

Lykes is the fourth player in program history to earn Preseason All-ACC accolades, joining Jack McClinton (2008-09), Malcolm Grant (2011-12) and Bruce Brown, Jr. (2017-18).



The second-leading returning scorer in the conference behind only Louisville’s Jordan Nwora, the ACC Preseason Player of the Year, Lykes averaged 16.2 points per game in 2018-19. He also tallied 3.2 assists per outing and started all 32 contests.

A two-time All-ACC Academic Team selection from Mitchellville, Md., Lykes scored 20-plus points in three consecutive games last year, the first Hurricane to do so since Shane Larkin in 2012-13 when he won ACC Player of the Year.

