Miami Hurricanes hoops picked to finish 9th in ACC; Lykes a 2nd team pick
In pre-season media voting the Miami Hurricanes basketball team isn't picked to finish high.
UM was picked to finish ninth in the conference, and the only member of the pre-season teams was Chris Lykes with the second team.
Lykes is the fourth player in program history to earn Preseason All-ACC accolades, joining Jack McClinton (2008-09), Malcolm Grant (2011-12) and Bruce Brown, Jr. (2017-18).
The second-leading returning scorer in the conference behind only Louisville’s Jordan Nwora, the ACC Preseason Player of the Year, Lykes averaged 16.2 points per game in 2018-19. He also tallied 3.2 assists per outing and started all 32 contests.
A two-time All-ACC Academic Team selection from Mitchellville, Md., Lykes scored 20-plus points in three consecutive games last year, the first Hurricane to do so since Shane Larkin in 2012-13 when he won ACC Player of the Year.
ACC Preseason Order of Finish (first-place votes in parentheses)
1. Duke (51), 1564
2. North Carolina (19), 1493
3. Louisville (29), 1448
4. Virginia (12), 1405
5. Florida State, 1157
6. NC State, 1038
7. Notre Dame, 915
8. Syracuse, 910
9. Miami, 768
10. Pittsburgh, 577
11. Clemson, 564
12. Georgia Tech, 437
13. Boston College, 382
14. Virginia Tech, 334
15. Wake Forest, 328
Preseason All-ACC Team
First Team
Jordan Nwora, Louisville, 95
Tre Jones, Duke, 89
Cole Anthony, North Carolina, 81
John Mooney, Notre Dame, 51
Mamadi Diakite, Virginia, 49
Second Team
Markell Johnson, NC State, 39
Vernon Carey Jr., Duke, 19
Chris Lykes, Miami, 18
Garrison Brooks, North Carolina, 11
Trent Forrest, Florida State, 11
Preseason ACC Freshman of the Year
Cole Anthony, North Carolina, 89
Vernon Carey Jr., Duke, 8
Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, 5
Casey Morsell, Virginia, 3
Cassius Stanley, Duke, 3
Matthew Hurt, Duke, 3
Preseason ACC Player of the Year
Jordan Nwora, Louisville, 55
Cole Anthony, North Carolina, 31
Tre Jones, Duke, 19
John Mooney, Notre Dame, 3
Mamadi Diakite, Virginia, 2
Markell Johnson, NC State, 1