Miami Hurricanes Junior Day Social Media Center
Here are the social media posts coming out of Miami's Junior Day event on Sunday:
Blessed to receive a offer from university of Miami 🧡💚 #TNM pic.twitter.com/hWpjH1LhdA— John walker (@Johnwal60517678) January 26, 2020
Two of the best young Linebackers around at the University of Miami today. American Heritage’s Sophomore and Freshman. Jaeden Kinlock and David Vadala. @DavidVadala52 @KinlockJaeden @AHPatriotsFB @psurtain23 @larryblustein @JerryRecruiting @Coach_MannyDiaz @CoachRumph16 pic.twitter.com/H97XweGEQL— Pat Vadala (@patvad31) January 26, 2020
Blessed to receive a scholarship from the university of Miami #TNM 💚🧡 pic.twitter.com/8tUW4gWgFW— Derrick Leblanc 🚶🏾♂️ (@getrightderrick) January 26, 2020
Amazing and fun day that the University of Miami🙌🏾💚🧡 had a great time with the coaches and the environment itself💯 @CanesFootball @Coach_MannyDiaz @CoachBanda @CoachRumph16 @D_VanDyke8 pic.twitter.com/QDClXWxblZ— Jefferson Locks🙅🏾♂️🏈🚫✈️⛓ (@Toussaint_J_) January 26, 2020
At University of Miami today pic.twitter.com/ee1j2grVx5— Belizaire Bassette II (@watchme_54) January 26, 2020
University of Miami was great today .🖤❗️ #GoCanes pic.twitter.com/6U4skGnVzZ— Leonard Taylor 🎯 ⁵⁶ (@56reasons_) January 26, 2020
#TNM🌴 ☀️ Where are my UM fans @ ? pic.twitter.com/mEy25ofmWk— Julian Armella (@ArmellaJulian) January 26, 2020
Blessed to say I’ve received an offer from The University of Miami 💚🧡! #GoCanes pic.twitter.com/Y8jBBn237q— Marvin Jones Jr. (@marvinjones_) January 26, 2020
Great visit at the university of Miami I really appreciate it coaching staff 🙌🏾🧡💚— Tarvarish Dawson5️⃣🦍🤫 (@TarvarishD) January 26, 2020
I’m Here 😎💚🧡 @CaneSport @rhettlashlee @CoachBanda— ¹⁰ (@iamKevinSmith_) January 26, 2020
I’m here🙌🏽🧡💚 @Coach_MannyDiaz @CanesFootball— ᴊᴀsᴏɴ ᴍᴀʀsʜᴀʟʟ ᴊʀ. (@jasonjr3_) January 26, 2020
I’m here Miami 🙌🏾🤩💚🧡— cinco5™️👁🗨 (@cbrantley22) January 26, 2020