Miami Hurricanes keep five-star DB Zaquan Patterson home
In the end, it was going to be tough to pull Zaquan Patterson away from The U.
The Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna star secondary prospect went public with his Miami Hurricanes commitment during halftime of the Lions’ Saturday matchup with Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy.
“Being from Miami, you know you want to see Miami be great,” Patterson said. “I love what coach (Mario) Cristobal is doing with the program. I love the direction he is taking it…
“I want to be a part of that change.”
The five-star becomes not only the second Lions senior, but also the second with the lofty rating to pick the program along with two-way standout Joshisa Trader. The duo leads a strong Hurricane class of 2024, now up to No. 11 in the Rivals team rankings, surpassing Alabama with the decision now official.
Patterson has had a busy recruitment despite not taking any official visits, selecting Miami over Florida State, Auburn, Michigan and Ohio State in the end. The local program always pressed, even through some staff changes, and it paid off this weekend.
"When Miami wants you, they want you,” Patterson said. “That's one thing I realized. If Miami wants you they are coming at you a thousand percent. They won't let up until you commit. They probably won't let up then. Probably until the first day at the school.
“They're relentless."
Patterson, who works all three phases for the Lions program, has plans to potentially take visits beyond the commitment, but admits relief with the pledge now public.
Rivals Evaluation
Patterson is one of the top football players in the class of 2024, regardless of position projection. He has ascended to captain status at one of the nation's premiere prep programs while working and splashing in all three phases of football in the process. Of course his college calling card will be a secondary role with hybrid responsibility due to his combination of size, physicality, intellect and football instincts against both the run and the pass.
The five-star can affect the game independent of down and distance with his experience throughout the back-seven, from spot duty as a cornerback on the island to inside the box enforcer traits against downhill offenses. Patterson works very well in between the margins as a free player but can also navigate near the trenches and flash as a blitzer or pass rusher as needed. At 6-foot-1, near 200 pounds, he simply dabbles all over the field.
In projecting Patterson into the modern college game, it won't take much imagination to see the savvy player moving all around the interior of the secondary. He can assume true nickel responsibility in combating the two-way go while also providing true run support as an overhang defender, allowing for defensive coordinators to work multiple looks without changing personnel. Patterson has shined just as much as a deep defender, who also has an understanding of underneath zone passing concepts.
Early on at the next level, much like he does on Friday nights, expect Patterson to make an impact on special teams, where his striking physicality shines as a blocker and especially on kick and punt coverage units. Throw in maturity, tangible leadership skills and a play-making resume against some of the best competition in the nation and Miami just added what should be an integral piece of their roster for years to come.