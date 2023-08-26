In the end, it was going to be tough to pull Zaquan Patterson away from The U. The Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna star secondary prospect went public with his Miami Hurricanes commitment during halftime of the Lions’ Saturday matchup with Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy. “Being from Miami, you know you want to see Miami be great,” Patterson said. “I love what coach (Mario) Cristobal is doing with the program. I love the direction he is taking it… “I want to be a part of that change.” The five-star becomes not only the second Lions senior, but also the second with the lofty rating to pick the program along with two-way standout Joshisa Trader. The duo leads a strong Hurricane class of 2024, now up to No. 11 in the Rivals team rankings, surpassing Alabama with the decision now official.

Patterson has had a busy recruitment despite not taking any official visits, selecting Miami over Florida State, Auburn, Michigan and Ohio State in the end. The local program always pressed, even through some staff changes, and it paid off this weekend. "When Miami wants you, they want you,” Patterson said. “That's one thing I realized. If Miami wants you they are coming at you a thousand percent. They won't let up until you commit. They probably won't let up then. Probably until the first day at the school. “They're relentless." Patterson, who works all three phases for the Lions program, has plans to potentially take visits beyond the commitment, but admits relief with the pledge now public.

