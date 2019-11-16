Behind a dominant second-half showing, the University of Miami men's basketball team tallied a 80-52 win over Quinnipiac Saturday afternoon at the Watsco Center.

The Canes led at halftime by only five points, 29-24, but never trailed in the game after an early 10-8 Bobcats lead.

Miami scored the first 10 points of the second half, including a DJ Vasjevic three-pointer and layup, and never looked back. With 7:50 to play the lead was 20, 57-37.

Redshirt junior guard Kameron McGusty led Miami's (3-1, 0-1 ACC) scoring attack with 22 points on seven of 11 shooting.

UM had three other double-digit scorers - Vasiljevic (13 points, four of 11 shooting and a team high 10 rebounds), Chris Lykes (12 points, five of 12 shooting) and Harlond Beverly (10 points on four of 13 shooting).

The Bobcats shot just 31.7 percent for the game, making five of 30 three-pointers.

Miami hit on 41.7 percent from the floor and 12 of 26 threes.

The Canes also held a 45-41 rebounding edge and UM turned theball over nine times and had five blocks and six steals.