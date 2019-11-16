After a sluggish first half the Miami Hurricanes dominated the final 20 minutes and defeated Quinnipiac, 80-52, Saturday afternoon at the Watsco Center.

The Canes led at halftime by only five points, 29-24, but never trailed in the game after an early 10-8 Bobcats lead. Miami scored the first 10 points of the second half, including a DJ Vasjevic three-pointer and layup, and never looked back. With 7:50 to play the lead was 20, 57-37.

“At halftime I was very, very concerned,” coach Jim Larranaga said. “We weren’t shooting the ball very well.

“(In the second half) we got a bunch of stops, then caught fire from there making 11 out of 15 in the second half. … very, very happy with the overall team effort. Played nine games, they all scored. Ended up with a very nice home win.”

Redshirt junior guard Kameron McGusty led Miami's (3-1, 0-1 ACC) scoring attack with 22 points on seven of 11 shooting.

After sitting out last year following a transfer McGusty said today that "I see improvement in a little bit of everything - my conditioning, my decision-making is better. Just overall I'm a lot better player."

UM had three other double-digit scorers - Vasiljevic (13 points, four of 11 shooting and a team high 10 rebounds), Chris Lykes (12 points, five of 12 shooting) and Harlond Beverly (10 points on four of 13 shooting).

"The second half I told the guys we were playing too tense, were not having fun," Vasiljevic said. "I think that's when everyone started to relax, make shots."

The Bobcats shot just 31.7 percent for the game, making five of 30 three-pointers.

“For stretches of the game I was proud of the effort we had, the way we were able to execute,” Quinnipiac coach Baker Dunleavy said. “Because of how good they are, how well coached they are, you’re just not going to be at your best for 40 minutes.”

Miami hit on 41.7 percent from the floor and 12 of 26 threes. The Canes also held a 45-41 rebounding edge and UM turned the ball over nine times and had five blocks and six steals.

"This was the first game where we won the rebound battle," Larranaga said.

The Hurricanes now travel to Charleston, S.C., where they begin play in the Charleston Classic Nov. 21 at 11:30 a.m. against Missouri State at TD Arena, live on ESPN2 or ESPNU.