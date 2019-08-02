News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-02 12:12:33 -0500') }} football Edit

Miami Hurricanes make the Final 4 cut for 5-star Justin Flowe

H7csnuwbmweociodo5qt
CaneSport.com
Staff

And then there were four.Upland (Calif.) 5-star LB Justin Flowe, who has taken a pair of Cane unofficial visits already this cycle, appears ready to take an official one as well.He's named Miami as...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}