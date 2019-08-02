Miami Hurricanes make the Final 4 cut for 5-star Justin Flowe
And then there were four.Upland (Calif.) 5-star LB Justin Flowe, who has taken a pair of Cane unofficial visits already this cycle, appears ready to take an official one as well.He's named Miami as...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news