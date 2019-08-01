Hoops set for Italy trip: "Nobody wants to have a season like that again"
Italy, here we come.That's the message from the Miami Hurricanes men's basketball team, which is set to begin a foreign tour Aug. 9 that includes Rome, Florence and Como.The official description?Th...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news