CaneSport - Miami Hurricanes' next two games rescheduled due to COVID-19 issues

Two days after Miami was missing 13 players at Virginia Tech, the ACC announced that the Hurricanes' next two games will be rescheduled.

“We are disappointed that we will not be able to play the next two weeks as scheduled but this decision was made in the best interests of the health and safety of all teams,” Director of Athletics Blake James said in a statement. “The health and safety of our student-athletes is always our top priority and we will continue to follow the conference's protocols in order to safely and responsibly return to play.”

The announcement follows the positive tests and subsequent quarantining of student-athletes within the Miami football team, per the ACC. Georgia Tech's last game also was rescheduled due to COVID-19 issues.

Miami will now play at Wake Forest Dec. 5 (the game was previously scheduled for Nov. 28).

And the game that was supposed to be this weekend is set for Dec. 19. That's the same date as the ACC title game, and the rescheduling comes with this caveat from the ACC: "This game will be played if Miami is not in the ACC Football Championship Game and if the result of the Georgia Tech at Miami game would not directly impact the determination of which two teams do play in the league championship game."

The Dec. 5 game between Miami and North Carolina will now move to Dec. 12.

Coach Manny Diaz spoke about the issues the team was facing earlier today.

Asked about how the numbers are trending with players missing games, Diaz said, “I remember in the summer all the predictions, we wouldn’t get the thing off and running. There was a lot of `No way this will work.’ What I took away from that is don’t try to predict the future.”

Diaz said the team was close to having to cancel last game with the O line down to one scholarship backup, Navaughn Donaldson. He said when he woke up Friday morning he wasn't even sure the game would be played.

“It was a hard week, as the week went on we kept losing players,” Diaz said earlier today. “The players come to work, but they have eyes, can see. They didn’t talk about this, we got this from them yesterday, but they weren’t sure midweek last week how it was going to go. I think when we got there on Friday and got through our last round of testing here and were on the edge but could go there was a big release of excitement like `Oh, this is happening!’ … Virginia Tech had the same deal in September.”

Now the next game won't be happening ... at least not this weekend. Miami currently sits at 7-1 and is ranked No. 9/12.

Here's the list of players that were out this past weekend:

· Jason Blissett, Jr.

· John Campbell, Jr.

· Jakai Clark

· Jared Harrison-Hunte

· Jahfari Harvey

· Larry Hodges

· Jalar Holley

· Zach McCloud

· Cleveland Reed, Jr.

· Jalen Rivers

· Issiah Walker, Jr.

· Keshawn Washington

· Chantz Williams